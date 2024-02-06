Miami hopes to remain the international “home of baseball”

Miami – The city of Miami is popularly known as the ‘Capital of Latin America’. But now, Loan Depot Park is set to become a sports center for that concept.
The success of the current Caribbean Series – the first played in a Major League stadium – is the most recent chapter in the history of a stadium that has hosted many of the most relevant international baseball events.
This has been a progressive process for the Marlins front office, which has figured out over the years how to take advantage of not only the strong base of baseball fans in the area, but also the geographic location in which they are located. It is this formula that has allowed them to become the international “Home of Baseball”.
Caroline O’Connor, Marlins president of business operations, described LoanDepot Park this way.
The organization of international tournaments and events began in 2015, when the Americas Series was held, a friendly event between winter baseball clubs, in which Tigres del Licey and Águilas Cibeñas of the Dominican Republic participated, and the Cardinals of Lara and Magellan. Navigators participated. Venezuela.
From there, the World Baseball Classic games have been held in two editions (2017, 2023), the 2017 All-Star Game, and now the 2024 Caribbean Series.
“We are the home of baseball,” O’Connor said. “(It says) that not only do we have many local fans, but there are also people willing to travel here. With the music, the dancing, the energy it feels like this is the perfect place for these games. “This is the ideal location.”
In fact, the current attendance record at Loandepot Park since its establishment in 2012 occurred at the 2017 World Classic, when 37,446 attended to watch the duel between the Dominican Republic and the United States.
Last year’s World Baseball Classic set a general attendance record, with 1,306,414 fans attending the various plazas hosting the event. Miami was the location where the highest number of games were watched, being the home of every round.
Meanwhile, another record was also registered in the current Caribbean series, when 35,972 people went to Dominican Republic-Puerto Rico To record the largest number of attendances in a Caribbean Series match, a tournament with a history of 75 years.
Under O’Connor, the Marlins have discovered the potential of international baseball in Miami. This is why the board has already started pointing towards future events.
Management has already submitted a request to be one of the venues for the next World Baseball Classic in 2026.
“We continue to work closely with MLB, we work with them a lot, they are experts in organizing these types of events,” O’Connor said. “We learned a lot from the MLB International team. We expect to hear a response in early April.
Additionally, O’Connor does not rule out repeating as the home venue for the Caribbean Series in 2028, when the possibility would be open again. Likewise, in recent days the possibility of hosting matches of one of the winter leagues has also arisen, similar to the one held at Citi Field in New York last November, where Águilas Cibeñas and Tigres del Licey faced each other. did. The series is called “Titans of the Caribbean”.
“It has been incredible. The energy, the fan traffic, the product on the field. O’Connor added, “It’s been some incredible days.” “I think it shows that these fans want to go out, they want to support these teams. “We would love to host additional games throughout the year.”
O’Connor and the Marlins are confident this success can continue in the upcoming Major League season, with the local crowd supporting a Miami team that advanced to the postseason in a full season for the first time in 20 years.
“We want to exceed expectations with what’s coming next,” he said. “But the most exciting thing is that we have seen people entering the stadium from the surrounding streets. “This will continue for the opening game on March 28.”
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball
Source link