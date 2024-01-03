Miami Marlins claim player from Houston Astros

A trend these days in the city of Miami, the 2024 Caribbean Series attracted thousands of revelers from different countries to watch the continental event. However, while others are celebrating, Major League Baseball offices continue to chart their course ahead of MLB 2024, one of them is certainly miami marlins,

30 franchises in Las Mayores, in a special case, look for ways to get better every day miami marlinsWhich left a good taste in the mouth in 2023, this base is no exception. The Florida team qualified for the postseason, but everything remained in place, until 2024 they want to better align their movements to appear at the October Party.

Miami Marlins claim Houston Astros player

According to the report of NBC TV’s Ari AlexanderDuring the day on 7 February the two novenas reached an agreement. The Miami Marlins have claimed RHP Declan Cronin off waivers from the Houston Astros. Cronin was DFAed after Houston traded him for Trey Cabbages. He pitched 11 innings for the Chicago White Sox in 2023 »The above was seen in X’s profile of the communicator.

Declan Cronin He Tried the Honey of the Major Leagues in 2023 Thanks chicago white sox, In nine games, he pitched 11.0 innings and struck out eight opponents. However, he got 11 hits, three of which were home runs, and walked 12, leaving an ERA of 9.00. He was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox by the Houston Astros on January 4 and was again placed for assignment on January 31.

At the minor league level, now pitcher miami marlinsS, left better results. Over three years he saw action in 151 games, where he struck out 150 opponents in 184.1 innings. His earned run percentage was reported to be 3.81.