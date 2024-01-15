Miami Marlins manager praises Victor Mesa Jr.

The 2024 season looks great for Cuban prospects miami marlins, Victor Mesa Jr., In February he received US citizenship for the first time, watched his idol play Lionel Messi with inter miami And although he was sent to the minor leagues, he left a good feeling heading into spring training with the Florida team.

in nine games with miami marlins, Victor Mesa Jr., He reported an offensive line of .125/.222/.472. He had two hits (both doubles) in 16 at-bats, while also scoring one run and drawing two runs. Even though his average is low, the franchise looks at him well for the near future.





New York Mets manager praises Victor Mesa Jr.’s work

skip shoemakerin conversation with mlb.comsaid the 22-year-old Cuban “You can be as good as you want.”, “I think he was one of the most impressive young men that came to camp, if not the most impressive with the work he did. Not only (in the weight room) but his defense was as good as anybody’s. And I think there are real benefits to swinging. Becoming a hit collector and not worrying about power was really the message. Electricity is about to come. He is young. He’s strong and is going to hit 15 or 20 home runs. You don’t have to think about it.”The coach told MLB.

The son of legendary Cuban outfielder Victor Mesa is putting up phenomenal numbers in the minor leagues. Over four seasons, he batted .254/.322/.710 with various Miami Marlins affiliates, including 29 home runs, 80 doubles, 20 triples, 221 RBI and 231 runs batted in.

Later, the helmsman of the New York Mets recognized the work equipment the Antillean possessed. “So, being a Gold Glove-type defender with a left-handed bat and a real hitting tool, he can play in the big leagues for a long time and really help a winning team, and not just Can play in the big league. So that was really the message. It’s fun when you have to push people back, not push them, and he was definitely one of those guys.”, Shoemaker told MLB,

In November 2023, miami marlins included Victor Mesa Jr. On the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. From there, the dream looks closer. During those months, the young man prepared very well to get his American citizenship.

“I know all that,” Mesa said., “I think I’ll remember it for a long time. (I am) very proud to be a citizen. I and my entire family are very proud of this occasion. I am the first in the family. “So I’m very proud that this country gives me opportunities – it opens doors for me and my family.”

Victor Mesa Jr. He mentioned that the day he gets called up to the MLB will be one of the happiest of his life but he is not rushing into anything and he also has the support of his family. “Obviously, I know it’s something that’s just around the corner. “I know it’s getting closer and closer. But I am trying to do my job. I like to think about the day-to-day. “If it’s going to come, it better surprise me.”He concluded.