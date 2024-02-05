Miami to host duel for third and fourth places at 2026 World Cup

Miami ready to host 2026 World Cup, The city that Messi came to conquer with his arrival at Inter in July 2023 will be one of the venues where the competition will take place, and he also won a consolation prize.

Hardrock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, and one of the great stages of the United StatesWill host the matches for third and fourth places, as announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino this Sunday in Mexico City during the unveiling of the tournament program starting on June 11.

like this, Miami will host seven matches at the next World Cup: 4 in the group stage, 1 in the Round of 32, another in the quarterfinals.In addition to the third place match, won its consolation prize.

Miami, capital of football

The city of Miami has become the capital of football, The schedule of the World Cup to be played in North America was announced from the same city in the state of Florida, the same was the case with the draws for the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Copa América.

Besides, Copa America final will also be held in Hardrock Stadium, The Miami Dolphins will have a total of three home games during the CONMEBOL competition, the most important at the national team level.

In addition to Uruguay vs. Panama, Miami will host the match between Argentina vs. Peru in the group stage. However, they will not face each other in the quarterfinals or semifinals, although they will duel for the title.