Michael B. Jordan is back in ‘Creed III’ (and it’s already streaming)

creed The trilogy came to an end earlier this year creed iii And with that, the story of Adonis Creed comes to an end on a grand note. Michael B. Crowds are already flocking to the theaters to see Jordan in action in front of and behind the camera. creed iii Namely his directorial debut), but now it’s the streamers’ turn too. prime video movie over Friday June 9 Added to offer.

New Battles in ‘Creed III’ on Prime Video

Of course, we found out about Adonis Creed rocky By-product creed In 2015. Here he was still coached by the legendary Rocky Balboa, but in creed iii He has to do it alone. Unfortunately, Sylvester Stallone isn’t there. Michael B. Jordan Of course, again exists. This time he also has a double duty: he not only takes care of the leading role, but can also sit in the director’s chair. Of creed iii Makes his directorial debut.

The film revolves around Damian, a childhood friend of Adonis Creed. He was once a great boxing talent, when he ended up in prison. Now he has lost everything and has nothing to lose. that makes him one of the Creed’s Most Dangerous Enemy Ever, Damian as Jonathan Majors ( da 5 blood , Also, Tessa Thompson ( Thor: Love and Thunder ), Wood Harris ( Wire ) and Florian Munteanu ( Vikings: Valhalla ) of the party. curious? Amazon Prime Video added the film to its offering this morning, Friday, June 9, making it available to stream for the first time at no extra cost.

The audience was very excited about ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut was very welcome, That’s already clear from the ratings on Rotten Tomatoes: 88% of critics and 96% of viewers think it’s highly recommended. The film has also got an impressive rating of 6.9 on IMDb. Viewers on social media are also wildly excited, as you can see below.

Creed III is the best movie released so far this year — Honorable OX🐂 (@5300Dean) May 26, 2023 Creed III was great. None of the three films disappointed. — Jime🏳️‍🌈🇺🇾 (@Gm3na) May 31, 2023

creed iii the best boxing movie ever debate with a wall — Jack (@jackcorr10) May 24, 2023 creed iii is a good movie

Michael B. Jordan killed as director and star

the majors were amazing

the soundtrack was great

Tessa, Phylicia and Wood Harris perform well — Common Man (@timiretimzzy2) April 22, 2023

Know more about the film

After dominating the world of boxing, Adonis Creed has found success in both his career and family life. When childhood friend and former boxing star Damien (Jonathan Majors) reappears after a lengthy prison sentence, he’s eager to prove he deserves a chance in the ring. The rivalry between former friends is much more than just a boxing match. To settle the score, Adonis must risk his future to face Damien, a boxer with nothing to lose.

Topic creed iii Year 2023 Kind movie Duration 1 hour 57 minutes Language English Social class action, drama imdb 6.9 out of 51,000 votes director Michael B. Jordan mold Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Mila Kent, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad

