Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris is the new model for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim campaign

kim kardashian recruited many famous faces for his campaigns skims in the past, since the older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, It’s your friend megan fox to one of the internet’s favorite couples, Teyana Taylor It is Magnet Shumpert. For her latest project, however, the 41-year-old lawyer is tapping into a younger market with the help of her daughter. Michael JacksonParis, 24 years old.

Paris Jackson posed next to the TikTok star, Bella Poarch and the Netflix “Outer Banks” actress, Madison Baileywith the famous photographer Cobrasnake – born Mark Hunter – taking your pictures. If you’re not familiar, the cameraman made a name for himself in the early 2000s.

Pictures of Paris Jackson they find her lounging on a pool raft while wearing a long-sleeved one-piece with a front zip ($98) as well as a triangle bikini top ($38) and a matching sarong ($78). “I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so being in the latest SKIMS campaign is a unique moment,” explained the California native. “I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun.”

A skims first shared swimwear options with shoppers in March, which quickly sold out. Earlier this month, we saw kim kardashian deliver her metallic styles, which also sold quickly (although Khloé did give Kim some serious feedback about the width of her product’s crotch area). Styles modeled by Jackson, Poarch and Bailey will be available on Thursday, July 28th.

Check out the Instagram posts below: