Michael Keaton has the best time ever with ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel: ‘Everything is exactly the same’



A sequel to Beetlejuice is currently being worked on. Michael Keaton can also be seen in this story as the ghost of the same name.

The 71-year-old star happily tells Empire: “As a job, Beetlejuice is the most fun. It’s great! And we’re doing everything exactly like we did in the first movie.”

just like

Michael Keaton explains why: “Tim Burton and I have been talking about making a sequel for years. And we’ve always said that the most important thing is that everything is exactly as it was then.”

He enjoys the process and says: “Making things, building and improving things. People making stuff with their hands. It’s been a long time since I’ve had this much fun making a film.”

old acquaintance

Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are also returning. Jenna Ortega and Monica Bellucci are new to the story, as are Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux. The film is produced by Brad Pitt and will be shown in 2024.

Read more here in the Daily Mail article. The star has also praised another film on his Instagram. That Instagram post is below.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.