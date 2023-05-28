Michael Keaton’s Batman makes a grand entrance in first ‘The Flash’ clip



essential movie lovers can’t wait glitter, It’s not too whimsical, because not only does the DC blockbuster look great, but it also features some superheroes. However, one name will certainly attract the most attention.

Of course the leading role is reserved for Ezra Miller, but it is not limited to this. Not only do we get to see the new Supergirl (Sasha Cale), supervillain Zod (Michael Shannon) and the return of Batman (Ben Affleck). However, the latter is not the only Batman in the film.

Michael Keaton

None other than Michael Keaton will be seen as Batman again. This is something many fans have been waiting for, since Keaton was last seen as the beloved superhero batman returns In 1992.

Now after almost 30 years he has returned. So it’s not surprising that it gets a lot of attention and director Andy Muschietti wants to portray it as well as possible. However, that seems to be the case when we watch the clip below.

return

In the clip below, we see both Barry Allens walking through the Batcave when Batman himself shows up. Fans will also appreciate that we get to hear a soundtrack by Danny Elfman, who also provided the music for the Batman movies with Keaton all those years ago.

Check out the stunning images below for yourself!

