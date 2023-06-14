Michael Ray debuts Dive Bars & Broken Hearts at CMA Fest

Over the past year, Michael Ray has honed his craft, focused on his sound, and delved deeper and deeper into the kind of country music he grew up with in the heart of central Florida. Teaming up with CMA Album of the Year-winning producer Michael Knox, the duo doubled down on a lean working-man country sound that drew cues from Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard, Vern Gosdin, Hank Jr. and Alabama.

On Thursday night, among East Nashville locals, mainly The 5 Spot (where Lady Gaga famously kicked off her own dive bar tour in support of her Back-to-Roots Joanne), the no-nonsense songstress sang her Fans were treated to the first front-to-back event. The six track EP explores the stages of life, the emotions that shape how we live, the reality of where we are in good times and bad.

Says the singer, “I wanted a way to play it for the people who have been a part of my life and my career from the beginning.” “CMA Fest brings together country music fans not only from North America, but from around the world. Many of my fans come every year, it seems like the perfect way to start this whole musical as a whole collected work, without playing favorites and choosing a city.

Michael Ray – Dive Bars and Broken Hearts

The appetite for his new music was great. Tickets for the intimate rock bar show sold out in less than 18 hours; Fans started queuing up even before daybreak. With a line around the corner and around the corner, spirits were raised among those lucky enough to get tickets — and on Knox’s bus, the band, which dropped a few songs early in their set, finally Will be able to put it all together.

“The songs on the record are one thing,” Ray said. “But singing in a bar with real people is something else. Not until you walk into that room and listen to people you know. And growing up in Eustis, where my grandfather would work all day, come home, get dressed and walk to where the music was, I discovered the power of that pretty boy.

The strongest reaction coming with teaser tracks “Workin’ On It” and “Get Her Back” as the crowd sang along at the top of their lungs, even the unfamiliar tracks seemed to hit home. Were. With the opening “Dive Bars and Broken Hearts” Ray pulled the crowd into a world of short circuit neon, young bucks acting out in their trucks, heartache that drives you to drink and the idea that perfection is within reach every day. Living is beyond the joy of trying to be a better person.

Dive Bars and Broken Hearts is available for pre-order now. Three of the six tracks are immediately available; The rest of the project will be completed on June 23. How real life for fans makes great songs and because of living with it and getting through it, Ray understands. Along with four charters of their own, they played “Think a Little Less” and “Whiskey and Rain” as the icing on the cake for the new musical Sunday. With stops at the Grand Old Opry on June 9 and a Warner/Yee-Haw Brewing Company show on June 10, it’s about to get into the hands of those who deserve it most: the fans.