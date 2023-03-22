Michelle Rodriguez promises ELECTRICAL ending to Fast & Furious 10

Michelle Rodriguez jokes that the exciting ending of Fast & Furious 10 will leave the audience shocked. Rodriguez has been part of the high-speed action franchise since 2001, Fast and furioushaving portrayed pilot and mechanic Letty Ortiz in 6 films.

Letty returns alongside Dom Toretto, from Vin Dieseland the rest of your team in Fast & Furious 10when the team finds itself caught in the crosshairs of the villain of Jason MomoaDante Reyes, who wants revenge on the team.

When talking to the collider before the release of his fantasy epic, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels, Michelle Rodriguez talks about the ambitious conclusion to the thriller Fast & Furious 10promising an ending that will leave audiences shocked.

The director Louis Leterrier previously confirmed that the film will have a dramatic ending, but comments from Michelle Rodriguez raise the stakes. Check out the full answer from Michelle Rodrigueb below:

“I think people are going to be very, very surprised and we’re going to be left with a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast & Furious 10.

Let’s put it this way. It’ll be like, ‘Really? Like this! That’s how I was at the movies. I was like, ‘Oh my God. What did we do?'”

The end of Fast & Furious 10 may be the franchise’s most exciting conclusion

While Fast & Furious 10 will expand its roster with new additions like momoa, brie larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and the Hollywood icon Rita Moreno as Dom’s grandmother, the penultimate film will also see the return of familiar faces and favorites.

After debuting as an enemy in F9, John Cena is ready to return as Dom’s brother Jakob, who is now an ally. Furthermore, most of the cast of F9including Michael Rooker It is Cardi Bwill appear in Fast & Furious 10. With Dom’s journey coming to an end, the cast allows longtime fans to see several favorite characters one last time.

However, Fast & Furious 10 it can also provide the franchise with some of its biggest personal bets. While currently released promotional material revealed Dante’s personal history with Dom’s family, the teasers also showed the new villain vowing to make Dom suffer by tearing those he loves apart.

As such, Fast & Furious 10 it may conclude with the potential death of a main character, with the subsequent and final film seeing Dom’s team attempt to avenge a fallen comrade.

With the family-centric high-speed adventures of Fast and furious coming to an end, speculation is mounting about how the increasingly over-the-top action series will end. Among larger stunts, there is much interest in the heightened emotional stakes that the Fast & Furious 10 will bring. As such, with Rodriguez teasing an ending that will leave viewers stunned, many may be questioning whether to be excited or scared to see what lies ahead for Dom Toretto’s family in the penultimate chapter.

About the Fast & Furious 10 franchise

“Fast and furious” is a popular action movie franchise that focuses on car racing, chases and other thrilling action scenes. The franchise was created in 2001 with the release of the first film, “Fast and furious”and has since become a huge box office success worldwide.

The film’s story revolves around a group of street racers who engage in illegal activities, including street racing, car theft, and smuggling. The main characters of the franchise include the central character, Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel), the former police officer Brian O’Conner (played by Paul Walker), the character Letty Ortiz (played by Michelle Rodriguez) and other members of the group.

The franchise has a complex timeline and characters appear in multiple films, with their histories intersecting at many points. The franchise is known for its thrilling action scenes and its exotic, custom cars, which have become an icon of automotive culture.