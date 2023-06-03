Michelle Rodriguez’s first film immediately set her tough image and her success



Michelle Rodriguez is an American actress, voice actress, and screenwriter. he is probably best known Fast and the Furious movies, Avatar, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves And girl fight,

The 44-year-old star has an estimated net worth of US$25 million. So Michelle Rodriguez is pretty rich. It is estimated that Michelle has an annual income of US$5 million.

how it started

Michelle Rodriguez was born in 1978 in Texas, USA. She lived alternately in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the United States. He got his start by chance auditioning for the indie film girl fight, The film was well received and garnered several nominations and awards.

That very first film immediately established her tough, but sexy image. fast and furiousmovies followed, as did resident Evilmovies, the macheteMovies, Avatar And Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,

more power

Michelle can be seen in the popular series Lost and occasionally guest stars on television. She also does motion capture and lends her voice to video games like Avatar, Fast and the Furious, Call of Duty and other sports.

Michelle can also be heard in the animation turbo And the smurfs and appears in music videos for Drake, Queen Latifah and Lenny Kravitz, among others. More details about her net worth can be found at Celebrity Net Worth. In the Instagram message below, she shows off a snippet of the premiere.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.