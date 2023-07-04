“Mick Jagger, 79, engaged to girlfriend Melanie Hamrick (36)”

According to insiders, Mick Jagger is engaged for the third time in his life. The Rolling Stones frontman has been in a relationship with choreographer Melanie Hamrick, 43 years his junior, and has now reportedly asked her to marry him. The Mirror has based its report on testimonials from friends of the couple.

There were already rumors of a possible engagement after Melanie Hamrick was spotted with an alluring ring on her hand last month. But the 36-year-old former ballerina then rubbished it all. According to her, it was a “love ring” of sorts, a ring with which Jagger wanted to show that she saw a future with him.

However, friends of the couple have now confirmed that it is indeed an engagement ring. According to The Mirror, the couple’s families are also in the know and are overjoyed for the future spouses.

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger met in 2014. Two years later, they had a child. For Jagger, he was already its eighth member. He also previously had children with Bianca Perez Mora Macias, Jerry Hall, Marsha Hunt and Luciana Morad Jimenez. He married the first two as well.

Read this also. Mick Jagger lowers the number with Dolly Parton