Mick Jagger, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos, Willem-Alexander and Kathryn Fonck

asks younger girlfriend to marry



Mick Jagger, musician

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger (79) and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick (36) are engaged. So says a source in the British newspaper mirror, During a trip to New York, the rock artist may have proposed to the choreographer. “Melanie was at American Ballet Theater telling her friends she was engaged. She was very clear that her ring is an engagement ring. According to the source, there are no plans for marriage. Jagger has been married twice and is the father of eight children by five different women.

invest millions in amazon jungle



Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos, actors and businessmen

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos are investing $200 million to protect Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. The Protecting Our Planet Challenge, an organization in which the actor and businessperson will invest over the next four years, aims to protect indigenous peoples and conserve wildlife. “It’s one of the most important places for wildlife on the planet,” DiCaprio said. More than four hundred indigenous groups still live in the Amazon region. 17 percent of the rainforest has already disappeared.

apologize for slavery



Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands

Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Saturday apologized for his country’s slaveholding past. “Today I am standing here in front of you. As your king and part of the government, I make these excuses myself today,” he said in Amsterdam’s Oosterpark. “I have experienced them deeply with my heart and soul.” At the end of last year, Prime Minister Mark Rutte had already apologized on behalf of the Dutch state. An investigation into the role of the House of Orange-Nassau in colonial history is now being launched by the king.

Will not be in the electoral list next year



Catherine Fonck, politician

Leader of Les Anges in Chambers and councilor in Frémaris, Catherine Fonck will no longer stand for the 2024 elections. that’s what she says La Libre Belgium And la derniere huer, “First and foremost the fact that I am retiring is because I think it is important to limit the number of mandates. I also believe in the need to renew the political class. And ultimately, I want to find meaning again in everything I do. Fonck, a two-time minister, admits she had her doubts already in 2019. “Politicians suffer from a lack of results and efficiency.”