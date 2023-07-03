Mickey Kimani and Frenkie de Jong announce first child with adorable video

Catch Rusk with the mice, because there’s another baby coming to Showbizland. soccer wife mikki kimeni (25) and he leaves and FC Barcelona player Frenkie de Jong (26) are currently expecting their first child, the young couple revealed in an adorable video on Instagram.

Frankie de Jong and Mickey Kimani’s first child

To announce Mikki Kimeni’s first pregnancy, the couple has put together a special video. In it we first see several photos of the very happy couple, followed by Mickey with his baby at a certain point in time. bump, they have a song to finish the video small bump Used by Ed Sheeran, in which the singer sings among other things: You’re just a tiny bump at birth / At four months, you come alive, We don’t know how long Mickey has been pregnant. But at least her stomach is clearly visible!

engaged

Mickey has been with footballer Frankie de Jong, who currently plays for FC Barcelona, ​​for nine years now. Since 2019, they are living together in Barcelona. In a pre-2022 interview, Mickey indicated that he felt at home here. He said at the time, “Of course we miss our family and friends, but we’ve really built our lives out there.” Mickey himself travels regularly between Barcelona and the Netherlands for various projects.

In any case, in the near future they will be reunited with the whole family. We do not know when they tie the knot. Well, Mickey and Frankie announced exactly one year ago that they were engaged. Frankie then wrote under a post on her Instagram: “We can’t wait to spend our lives together.” And now there’s a baby anganwadi worker,

