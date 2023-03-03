Microsoft, about to receive the go-ahead to buy Activision Blizzard

More than a year ago, the video game division of MicrosoftXbox, announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizzardcompany behind franchises such as call of duty, warcraft, Overwatch either Candy Crushworth 69,000 million dollars (about 65,000 million euros at the current exchange rate). Now he could be about to take a significant step in moving the deal forward.

Since the news broke in January 2022, the Redmond firm has had to defend before different regulatory bodies of the European Union (European Commission), the United Kingdom (Competition and Markets Authority) and the United States (Federal Trade Commission). ) that it is not a monopolistic practice.

Regulators have shown concern on repeated occasions given the magnitude of the operation, which set a precedent by becoming the largest technological agreement in history. For example, the US Federal Trade Commission asked the US Department of Justice to block the operation in December last year to try to protect competition.

Xbox It has continued to defend tooth and nail the legitimacy of the acquisition. Proof of this is that last week Brad Smithcurrent president of Microsoft, met with the European regulatory body to try to convince him that the purchase of Activision would not destabilize the video game sector.

Its main arguments were an agreement to bring Microsoft’s video game subscription, GamePass, to the service of nvidia GeForce Now and another for which Xbox would intend for call of duty to be released on Nintendo consoles for the next 10 years. Initially, it seems that these reasons would have convinced the European Commission.

As indicated by 3 people familiar with this situation to Reutersthe European regulator would be about to give the green light to the purchase and it appears that the Commission would not require Microsoft to sell assets in order to obtain its approval.

The European antitrust body plans to rule on the agreement before April 25 and, according to one of the sources close to it, it could still demand that Xbox offer other measures to allay the concerns of other parties involved in addition to sonythe main competition of the Microsoft subsidiary through its video game division, PlayStation.

After knowing this news, Activision shares went from noting an increase of 1.8% in operations prior to marketing to registering a rise of 2.6%.

Microsoft has declared to Reuters what is “committed to offering effective solutions and easily enforceable that address the concerns of the European Commission.” “Our commitment to grant 100% equal and long-term access to call of duty preserves the benefits of the agreement for players and developers and increases competition in the market,” a spokesperson said.