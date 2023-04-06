Microsoft and Xbox would lead the user market if they team up with Activision Blizzard

Since the purchase of Activision Blizzard in the hands of Microsoft it has been a long time. At the moment, the transaction has not yet been 100% completed due to many international organizations continuing to assess this movement.

The news that have arrived related to the subject have generated an immensity of controversial headlines. The war between Microsoft and Sony has broken out As we haven’t seen for a long time because of Call of Duty and incendiary statements have been our daily bread.

The word monopoly has come to the fore on more than one occasion and many say two things: one is that this purchase of Activision Blizzard will make Microsoft dominate the market and the other is that sony still in control.

Microsoft would lead along with Activision Blizzard

Nothing is clear, but to make everything a little more transparent, the studies and reports from analyst agencies are already beginning to be published. In this case, the company Ampere Analysis has released a table revealing the data related to monthly active users (MAU).

This report reveals which video game publishers handle the highest number of active users per month. Well, on PlayStation and Xbox, Electronic Arts is the winner with 16.4%. Although, the company might lose the top spot.

Epic Games and Activision Blizzard have been trading for second place for the past few months. Releases like Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2 They caused the company to experience a large rise that has been stabilizing little by little.

Should the purchase of Activision Blizzard be approved, the percentage that the company would add together with Microsoft would be greater than 17% right now. Although until that happens, Electronic Arts with FIFA 23 and other sports licenses will continue to be dominated.

The curious thing is that by itself, Microsoft beats Sony in this table. This is due, in part, to the fact that Minecraft belongs to the company that owns it. Xbox, something that increases the impact on these figures. Will the agreement be finalized?

Mounting evidence supports that possible outcome. In fact, not too long ago Activision Blizzard’s shares skyrocketed after learning of the CMA’s favorable conclusion on Microsoft.

Source: IGN