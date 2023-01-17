Microsoft announces general availability of Microsoft Azure OpenAI service – News Center

Microsoft today announced the public availability of your Azure OpenAI service through the post by eric boyd, corporate vice president of the company’s AI Platform. This release provides businesses and developers with access to the world’s most advanced Artificial Intelligence models.

Availability is restricted to customers who meet and adhere to the ethical and responsible AI principles established by Microsoft. Those who are interested must request access to the service, describing the use case or application that will be given.

This service includes GPT-3.5, Codex and DALL•E 2, along with the proven enterprise-grade capabilities (for example, compliance and security) and the AI-optimized infrastructure of Azure. In the near future, customers will be able to access ChatGPT, an improved version of GPT-3.5 that has been trained and runs on the Azure AI infrastructure.

Chronological outline of Microsoft's main milestones in Artificial Intelligence

For context — Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service went live by invitation in November 2021. Companies of all sizes, from startups like Moveworks to multinationals like KPMG and companies like Al Jazeera Digital, are applying the capabilities of the Azure OpenAI Service to advanced use cases. These include customer service, personalization and drawing conclusions from search data, data mining, and categorization.

For more information, please, visit the post of Eric Boyd.

