Microsoft CEO: ‘We should provide AI with an emergency brake’

As a lead investor and privileged partner of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Microsoft is investing heavily in artificial intelligence. But Microsoft chief Brad Smith said during a visit to Brussels that this does not blind the company to the potential risks.

“Those who never change their mind never change anything.” It is with a quote from the great British Prime Minister Winston Churchill that Brad Smith, the de facto No. 2 vice president in the organization charts of tech giant Microsoft, explains the attitude with which he arrived in Brussels on Thursday. In a keynote address to policy makers, he gave his perspective on AI and regulation. Smith was in favor of tighter regulation of rapidly emerging technology.

This is surprising, because not too long ago Microsoft advocated not to limit the development of AI too much. But Smith wants to be like Churchill, he said in a conversation with a delegation of European journalists including De Tijd. ‘Today we are in a different technological landscape than we were a year ago. This makes us wonder at what stage the technology is today in terms of maturity. To be honest, that stage could use additional regulation.’

optimistic

It is not that Smith has suddenly become a technical pessimist, he says. “I still firmly believe that AI will make a huge contribution to the world. To name a few things, it would lead to better health care, better education, and give companies the biggest boost in productivity since the introduction of the personal computer. But we can’t just focus on what’s going well. We also have to keep a clear eye on the possible risks.

Smith draws an analogy with the rise of social media. “After the Arab Spring, we all participated in the euphoria. The opinion was then widely shared that social media could be the savior of democracy. Barely five years later, they were being used as a weapon against that democracy. There is a basic lesson in this.



Isn’t it remarkable that you can board a plane anywhere in the world with peace of mind?

brad smith Microsoft President and Vice President

With that history in mind, Smith praises Europe’s pioneering role in regulation, particularly with the AI ​​Act passed by the European Parliament in May. But more than national or regional legislation, Smith sees it as essential that a global standard and global testing regime be developed, following the example of existing initiatives.

Read more

Europe seeks to tame the ‘AI monster’ first

Sam Altman (Founder of OpenAI, Ed.) “The example of the International Atomic Energy Agency has already been given,” says Smith. ‘Personally, I think more of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, which was founded by the United Nations in 1944. Isn’t it remarkable that we take for granted that we can fly safely between the 192 member countries of ICAO? This is because they apply international standards to controls during design and subsequent use of the aircraft. I think, we need a similar system.

aluminum box

Smith believes such an approach is the best way to prevent AI from becoming a threat to humanity. “We believe very strongly in providing emergency braking, as we have with many other technologies with potential hazards.”



The world needs international cooperation around AI.

brad smith Microsoft President and Vice President

“When the power came, we were afraid of electrocution. Then fuses were developed and we dared to switch lights on and off. Or think of an elevator. In fact, it’s downright unnatural to step into an aluminum box that you’re hoisting into the air. We would not have been able to do this without the safety brakes that have been developed soon.

‘We have to think about AI in a similar way: where are the risks and how can we manage them? This will be in the model for some challenges, at the data center level for some, and at the application level for others. When we put that puzzle together, you can imagine a secure AI like the one we know today for aeroplanes.’