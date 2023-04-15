Microsoft claims that Russian intelligence agencies use the ‘Minecraft’ forums to alter news of its war against Ukraine

Video games have been a fundamental part of communication, whether to tell a story, convey a message, or even to train soldiers, as in the case of the United States Army, who use a title to “reinforce” their combat skills.

Everything emerges on the Discord servers in a ‘Minecraft’ channel, where Brad Smith, director of Microsoft, ensures that Russian intelligence agencies use this medium to alter the news about the war in Ukraine. In Brad’s words he adds the following:

“Around the games you have a community of players, they meet, they talk to each other, even when they are playing. And for the past several months, our digital threat analysis team has been identifying efforts by the Russians to basically penetrate some of these gaming communities.”

Brad ensures that it is the Wagner group, a Russian private military company, which is behind said infiltration of Discord servers, stating that they have been advising governments on this to prevent the manipulation of information to players.

The truth is that some sensitive data for the United States government was handled on said Discord servers, because a few days ago, highly classified military documents were leaked through that medium, where The Wall Street Journal assures that this can cause damage, both the Pentagon and the Department of Justice are dedicated to seeking answers as to how such information appeared.





This is not something that surprises us, remembering that in 2021 the Undersecretary of Security in Mexico he pointed that there was a case where organized crime used ‘Free Fire’ to recruit and kidnap minors.