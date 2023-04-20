Microsoft expands its cybersecurity training and competencies initiative, driving more diverse and inclusive talent – ​​News Center

In this new phase of Microsoft’s global training program, the company will place more emphasis on reducing the gender gap in the area of ​​cybersecurity.

There is a crisis in talent and skills in cybersecurity, an increasingly critical sector given the increase in cyberattacks around the world.

The demand for cybersecurity professionals has grown by 35% in the last year. In June 2022, there were up to 16 times more job offers in this area than in 2012.

Women represent only 25% of professionals in the cybersecurity sector.

Esplai Foundation will be the non-profit organization with which Microsoft will work in Spain to offer training on cybersecurity, especially to women, to promote diverse talent in this field.

Microsoft Corp. has announced a extension of your Cybersecurity Competencies Initiativewith a special focus in the training of women to reduce the significant gender gap that exists in this sector. In this way, there are already 28 countries, including Spain, in which Microsoft has launched programs to help the population access training to acquire cybersecurity skills and improve their employability, covering the talent deficit in this highly critical.

In recent years, attacks perpetrated by cybercriminals on the media, companies and governments have multiplied. According to Microsoft’s 2022 Digital Defense Report, the volume of password attacks has increased to nearly 921 attacks every second – a 74% increase in just one year. Cyberattacks often have devastating repercussions: the average cost of a cyber attack reaches the $4.3 million.

At the same time, we are faced with a global crisis in cybersecurity talent and skills. According to a study that Microsoft has carried out in collaboration with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the demand for cybersecurity professionals has increased significantly in the last decade and, in the last year alone, has grown an average of 35% worldwide. In June 2022there was until 16 times more job offers in cybersecurity than in 2012, which was almost twice the speed of expansion recorded for all new job announcements in the same period. And yet today, the women represent only 25% of professionals in this area, highlighting the severe skills shortage in a rapidly growing field. With this expansion of the training program, Microsoft is committed to helping traditionally excluded groups, such as women, to enter the cybersecurity sector.

Training provided by local organizations

Microsoft is working and creating alliances with educational institutions and non-profit organizations around the world to achieve even greater impact from this initiative. As proof of this, the company has announced today also new collaboration agreements with organizations focused specifically on training women in cybersecurity. Addressing the diversity gaps between IT professionals and fields like cybersecurity requires programs, like the one Microsoft is working on, working with educational, nonprofit, government, and business organizations to develop a cybersecurity skills program that suits the specific needs of each market.

In Spain, Microsoft collaborated in the first phase of this cybersecurity training program with three social entities: Fundación Esplai, Fundación ONCE and Fundación GoodJob. In this expansion of the program, the company will collaborate with esplai foundation and the entities of the Red Conecta platform, which work with the objective of reducing the digital gap to achieve diversity and equality in the digital sphere.

Fundación Esplai and Microsoft have developed a complete training program, in which the non-profit organization is in charge of giving the courses, which will help students, made up mainly of women, to obtain certifications recognized by the industry and, In this way, improve their job opportunities.

“We face two major challenges. On the one hand, to an increasing volume of sophisticated cyber attacks and, at the same time, to a deficit of digital talent, especially in the area of ​​cybersecurity. We must create more inclusive and diverse learning environments and place great emphasis on promoting female talent in a critical area, such as cybersecurity. This problem is too big and urgent to be able to do it alone. Public Administrations, companies, educational institutions and social entities, we must work together throughout the world to improve and promote digital training in this field”, comment Alberto Granados, President of Microsoft Spain. Victor H. Martínez, General Director of the Esplai Foundation notes: “C.er and more specialized professionals are needed in cybersecurity, a sector where, moreover, the gender gap is deeper. Our commitment to people who have the most difficulties in the digital society in which we find ourselves and to overcoming digital gaps leads us to offer training opportunities to improve the employability of these people in the IT sector. And this is a great challenge that we assume with Microsoft”.

About Esplai Foundation

Fundación Esplai Ciudadanía Comprometida is a non-profit entity that develops projects and programs to promote citizen empowerment from the perspective of rights, inclusion and social transformation through networking, socio-educational action and inclusion in the field of ICT.

