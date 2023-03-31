Microsoft Minecraft Education Challenge for students from Puerto Rico

Students from 5th to 12th grade will be able to innovate, create and have an impact on the problem of energy efficiency.

Registration is free and voluntary until April 18 through https://bit.ly/MinecraftEducation20230.

San Juan Puerto Rico – The Department of Education of Puerto Rico (DEPR) invites students from 5th to 12th grade to participate in the Microsoft Minecraft Education Challenge 2023, a contest where they can propose creative solutions to real problems using the educational version of the renowned open-world creative “sandbox” style video game.

This year, the contest will pose the challenge of proposing an efficient electricity supply and consumption system for your city, as well as designing it in Minecraft Education. This premise is based on a complex reality since CO2 emissions continue to grow worldwide. In 2021 alone, Puerto Rico emitted 18 million CO2 as a territory according to the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Therefore, with the aim of generating awareness among students, this contest will invite them to use Minecraft Education Flip to develop a city with a sustainable future, capable of monitoring its consumption of non-renewable energy and innovating in the use of renewable sources, in line with the United Nations Development Goals.

Based on the criteria of originality/creativity, skills development, use of tools, reading comprehension, and presentation of the project, the selection committee will choose the semifinalists who will present to the evaluation committee virtually. During this final round, the 3 winning projects of each category will be selected.

Winners will receive prizes from the renowned technology brand: Logitech. In addition, Microsoft will offer training during the registration phase in order to facilitate the development of the projects.

“For us it is important to offer students different experiences that allow them to develop. We find this opportunity unique and interesting and we encourage student participation. A fundamental part of living in a community is creating spaces for environmental conversation that help us to have friendly and safe ecosystems for everyone. I know the talent and discipline of our students and I am sure that their projects will be of great help to society”, said the Secretary of Education, Eliezer Ramos Parés.

For her part, Carla López, Education Lead for the territory of Puerto Rico, said: “It is key that we inspire in the youngest the vision of creating a sustainable future that allows the economic, human and environmental development of Puerto Rico. In that sense, Minecraft Education is an ideal tool that will allow them to unleash their creativity and bring us closer to hundreds of potential solutions.

open participation

To obtain more information about the event and to complete the registration, you can access the following link: https://bit.ly/MinecraftEducation2023.

Registration will be open until Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and must be completed by an adult. This competition is totally free of cost, individual and voluntary.

