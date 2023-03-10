Microsoft sets a celebration date for the Xbox Games Showcase, its event prior to E3 2023

After the great Xbox event, the so-called Starfield Direct will be held.

Xbox celebrates Women’s Day with this art

Microsoft has announced the date of its next Xbox Games Showcase, its biggest event of the summer in which the main news from Xbox Game Studios can be expected. will be held on 11th of June just before Starfield Direct, the broadcast dedicated to the Bethesda title that announced its release date today.

Although the company has not gone into details about the duration or number of announcements that can be expected, it should be remembered that the June event would be the most important of the year given the importance of its date and the history of events. In fact, Microsoft has decided to date its showcase three days after the Summer Game Fest 2023which this year is celebrated on June 8, but before E3 2023where the company will participate from June 13.

Join us for #StarfieldDirect following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11 https://t.co/Igj84qH7AT —Xbox (@Xbox) March 8, 2023

The latest Microsoft events

Although Microsoft is focused on closing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the truth is that the company does not want to neglect its players and offer you more titles after Forza Motorsport or Redfalltitles that featured in the company’s latest Developer Direct, which also included Minecraft: Legends, the new spin off of Mojang’s epic franchise that continues to expand.

To get into comparisons, last year’s Xbox & Bethesda Showcase was a time bomb. In addition to having the aforementioned titles, the company had the reappearance of Hollow Knight: Silksong or the participation of Hideo Kojima, who confirmed his alliance with Microsoft for a project that he has always dreamed of but has never had the ability to develop.

We will have to wait now until June 11 to discover the great news that Xbox has on its hands for the rest of the year and even beyond. What will be the big surprise of this new event?