Microsoft sets a date for Minecraft Legends for this spring

It is also confirmed that it will be possible to participate in 4v4 battles against friends and other opponents.

‘Minecraft Legends‘ the long-awaited action and strategy game of the franchise developed by Mojang Studios also held a prominent space in the “Developer_Direct” from Microsoft, where a release date has been announced. The installment of the ‘Minecraft’ franchise that promises to change its traditional formulation by introducing an action-based system with strategic elements, will be released on April 18 for Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy the game at no additional cost upon its release on PC and Xbox.

Fight the Piglin Invasion

The main mission in ‘Legends’ is to save the surface from a Piglin invasion, but during the “Developer_Direct” it was also revealed that it will be possible to participate in 4v4 battles against your friends and other opponents. In PvP, the objective is to destroy the enemy base while building and reinforcing yours. The developers themselves reveal that in this production, defense will be as important as attack. “In Minecraft Legends, players will discover a peaceful land that is both familiar and mysterious, filled with lush biomes and rich resources. But this beautiful land is on the brink of a terrible change: the piglin invasion has begun and threatens to corrupt the Overworld. It’s up to the player to make unexpected friends (including some classic mobs you’ll recognize from Minecraft) to form valuable alliances and lead the way to strategic battles against the fierce invaders from the Nether& rdquor ;, explain its creators.

Each battle will feature a different procedurally generated map, therefore the player will never repeat an adventure. Within the story campaign, players will be able to explore a world full of treasures and dangers, meet familiar mobs, meet mysterious new characters, and strategize with their allies in battles against piglins.

waiting for premiere

“Minecraft Legends arrives to give a bold new direction to the series, taking all the blocks, mobs, diamond swords and more of what you already know from the survival classic to transform it into a complete action strategy game”, explains the video game token. In short, it will launch on April 18 on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows 10/11 PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5|4, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. Below you can check the system requirements to play on PC.

Minimum PC requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system; OS: Windows 10 (May 2020 Update or later) or Windows 11; Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent; Memory: 8 GB of RAM; Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon 285 or Intel HD 520 or equivalent DX12 GPU; DirectX: Version 12; Storage: 24 GB of available space.

Recommended PC requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system; OS: Windows 10 (May 2020 Update or later) or Windows 11; Processor: Core i5 3.4GHz or equivalent; Memory: 8 GB of RAM; Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD FX-4100 Graphics; DirectX: Version 12; Network: Broadband Internet connection; Storage: 24 GB of available space.

Minecraft Legends – Gameplay Trailer