Microsoft wins approval for Activision-Blizzard purchase in Japan

Microsoft’s purchase of Activision-Blizzard is one of the most important and controversial operations in the history of video games. The American company announced in January 2022 its intention to acquire the digital entertainment giant for $68.7 billionwhich would give you control of franchises as popular as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Overwatch or Candy Crush.

However, the operation has not been well received by some of its competitors, especially by Sony. This company sees its dominant position in the Japanese and global markets threatened. The Japanese company has tried to prevent or delay the merger. Alleging that it could mean a restriction of competition and harm to consumers and developers.

Japan, the birthplace of Sony approves the purchase of Activision Blizzard

But their efforts have not borne fruit in Japan, where the Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has given the go-ahead to the operation. As reported by MSN, the regulatory body has determined that the purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft “would not substantially restrict competition” in the video game industry.

This decision represents an important support for Microsoft, which has defended that its objective is create an open and inclusive platform for gamers and creators. In addition, it represents a setback for Sony. Who has been accused of imposing restrictive and abusive conditions on companies that want to offer their games on PlayStation. Such as the charging of additional commissions for cross-play or the ban on cross-purchases.

Purchase is still pending from other key markets

Despite the support received in Japan, Microsoft has yet to overcome other obstacles to completing the Activision-Blizzard acquisition. The operation is analyzed by other regulatory bodies in different key markets, such as the European Union and the United Kingdom.

As reported, the European Commission is scheduled to deliver its verdict on the merger at the end of April. The community body could impose some conditions or requirements on Microsoft to ensure that competition rules are respected and the interests of European users and developers are protected.

For his part, the Competition and Markets Authority UK is also investigating the impact of the purchase. In this case, the purchase of Activision-Blizzard in the British market and in the cloud gaming sector. The CMA could ask Microsoft to commit to maintaining access to Activision-Blizzard games and services on other platforms and providers.

Microsoft has expressed confidence that will be able to close the operation throughout this fiscal year, which ends in June. The company has ensured that will respect the decisions and recommendations of regulatory authorities. Working with them to demonstrate the benefits that the merger will have for the gaming ecosystem.