Microsoft’s mobile Xbox Store could bring cheaper games to your iPhone

Microsoft-owned Xbox could bring its own app store to your Android and Apple phone, according to the company’s head of games, Phil Spencer. If so, we could see some of our favorite apps and games cheaper on mobile.

Microsoft currently offers some mobile gaming experiences, like streaming Minecraft and Xbox Game Pass, but its new efforts could lead you to its own store instead of the iPhone App Store or Android Google Play Store.

