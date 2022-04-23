Miguel Cabrera and Jose Iglesias shared training

After his retirement, miguel cabrera He has been more involved in his environment of family and friends. He recently reunited with his great friend and former teammate, infielder jose iglesias,

Venezuela’s great hitter retired from the diamond during the season mlb 2024, More than 41 thousand tickets were sold to see the farewell ceremony. “the last Dance” In this Comerica Park Of the city of Detroit. Going back in time, in 2022 Jose Iglesias surpassed Cabrera’s undisputed three thousand mark.

In that meeting, on April 23, 2022, colorado rockies Visited detroit, and the person who received the historic ball was his friend, now an urban music singer. both references to mlbhave strengthened their friendship over the years, supporting each other in each of their projects.

You may also be interested in: Projection: Los Angeles Dodgers lineup in MLB 2024

Miguel Cabrera and Jose Iglesias are training together in the MLB offseason

through a publication in official instagram profile Of miguel cabrera (Miggy24) posted a story of the two of them together and shared the latest music releases. churches She debuted as a singer four months ago and her first video has already received more than 400 thousand views on the YouTube platform.

For his part, Cuban published a story from his profile with the words “Brother with my soul”Where both were training privately.

Jose “Candelita” Iglesias, returned to organized baseball after a 2023 absence. ninth of New York Mets He agreed with the Antilleans for five million dollars and one season. Whereas miguel cabrera He decided to exercise the option for the current campaign, and he will receive eight of the $30 million due in 2024.

After hanging the spikes, miguel cabrera She has ventured into other platforms like TikTok, where she shares dances and challenges with her children.

You may be interested in: Breaking news: Jose Iglesias signs a new contract with MLB team