Miguel Cabrera performed at the Final Miami 2024

meritorious and future member of Cooperstown Hall of Fame, miguel cabreraAppeared in the Grand Finals of caribbean series between Dominican Republic And Venezuela,

cabrera He knows how it feels to take turns eating food from the plate at home. A man with a lot of experience in both the Venezuelan League, the World Series and the World Baseball Classic. His resume proves that he is like his countrymen.

a day before, when guerra shark The semi-final match was against curacao sun, “Miggy” He was molesting his people. Amidst the panic he experienced, he spoke play baseball, Where he commented that he analyzed opposing pitchers and recommended the Salados attack to allow the opponent to make the greatest number of pitches and wait for the right moment to swing and try to get on base.

You may be interested in: He told everything: Miguel Cabrera reveals plans during the Caribbean Series

Miguel Cabrera present in the final of the Caribbean Series

Among all the personalities who attended the last meeting caribbean series, miguel cabrera He also participated with his family Miami Loan Depot Park, He wears a different shirt than in the previous match: he wears the home shirt and with the name Venezuela In the chest, as the champion team of lvbp,

legend of mlb He is still enjoying life because he is retired. cabrera Once he becomes an elected official on the ballot for immortality he has a very special place. His numbers over 21 seasons make him the favorite to receive 100% of the votes in 2029.

You may be interested in: Arrives in Miami: Miguel Cabrera supports Venezuela in the Caribbean Series

The match is currently heading into the third innings, with the scores of both the teams tied at zero. We’ll look forward to seeing what happens in this epic finale as the episodes pass.