Miguel Layún takes a step back and liquidates the company for his eSports team in Spain

Miguel Layún takes a step back. The player of Club América of Liga MX has liquidated the company with which he wanted to operate his eSports team in Spain 19 Esports Global Gaming Club, as stated in the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry (Borme). Currently, the team continues to operate in Mexico and participates in the second division of League of Legends of the country and in Clash Royale, Pubg Mobile, Free Fire Y Fifa.

The purpose of the company was “the creation, acquisition, organization, management and exploitation of eSports teams with participation in video game competitions at a national and international level”, as well as the “organization, representation, promotion, exploitation and commercialization of events and activities related to eSports.

Following in the footsteps of many footballers, the Mexican created a structure in Spain in October 2019 and in 2022 he had to make an exponential leap in the country, with a larger budget, investment rounds, a gaming center and the creation of a Rainbow team. Six. Likewise, coinciding with his growth in the country, he opened offices in Mexico. To lead the project, he signed the former sports director of Aion Esports, Kpi Gaming and Fen1x eSports, Guillermo Fernández, as general director.

Miguel Layún maintains the operatic team in Mexico

The club was born in July 2020 by the player who plays for the América club in the Liga MX and former Villarreal CF and Sevilla FC and the youtuber Rodolfo Landeros in Mexico, who are co-owners, CEOs and have half of the capital each. A few months later, the club landed with Pubg Mobile in North America. In Spain, he had a Valorant team, however, he failed to become part of the main eSports competitions in the country.

On the other hand, the player, who has a YouTube channel with more than 50,000 followers, recounts personal experiences on his channel, interviews personalities from different fields, plays video games live and shares private spaces of his life such as his gaming corner. setup from where it makes direct. Likewise, the player also announced an official clothing line for his eSports team.

The player is part of a club of soccer players and ex-soccer players who have opted for Esports such as Luis Casemiro, Kun Agüero, Gerard Piqué, David Beckham, Antoine Griezmann, Álvaro Morata, Thibaut Courtouis, Borja Iglesias, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sergui Reguilón and Ronaldo Nazario.