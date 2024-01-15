Miguel Vargas calls it out and extends the Los Angeles Dodgers lead

Second meeting of the mini series between San Diego Padres And los angeles dodgersThis Friday, February 23, happened with excellent news about the Cuban player miguel vargas,

For the first duel of spring trainingBetween division rivals in the National League West, the game ended with a mammoth score of 14 runs to one. Then he said, he saw action in that meeting andy pagesAnother Antillean player who was a key player in the award with two RBIs.





You may be interested in: Andy Page star: Dodgers beat San Diego in Game 1

manager of los angeles dodgers, dave robertsannounced the lineup for this Game 2 in the early morning hours miguel vargas As a sixth hitter and left fielder. The position he has played seven times in his youth career Major League Baseball (MLB).

Although the party has started freddy freeman, with his first home run of spring training. A four-corner hit reduced the score to zero in the first innings itself.

Miguel Vargas contributes extra-base hit for Los Angeles Dodgers

At the end of the second inning, the Dominican pitcher, johnny britohe gave her a throw miguel vargas He saw with complete perfection. He hit the ball in his hands towards left field. oscar mercadowith which he was awarded the first double spring training,

One turn later, his partner Chris Owings He took a single to third base with a single to the left fielder. He then scored a run after a sacrifice fly. dalton rushingWith which he increased the lead at that time from two to zero.

At the time of this note, miguel vargas Spent one at-bat: one extra-base hit and one run scored.

You may be interested in: Nearly 100 years in the making: 14 Cubans in Los Angeles Dodgers history



