Mikasa Ackerman from Shingeki no Kyojin is coming to Fortnite as a new skin

There are only a few days left until the arrival collaboration of Attack on Titan to Fortnitewith Eren jaeger as a star guest. In a new teaser for Shingeki no Kyojin we have been able to see Mikasa Ackermana character who will also reach the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 as new skin. In this news we tell you everything that has been shown with hair and signs:

Fortnite x Shingeki no Kyojin: Mikasa Ackerman’s first teaser

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, Epic Games posted on the various Fortnite social media accounts a teaser of Shingeki no Kyojin quite special, because in it we can see next to Eren jaeger to Mikasa Ackerman:

In the publication you can also see a date: 04/11/2023. He Tuesday April 11, 2023 is expected to arrive patch 24.20 of Fortnite, which will bring with it the new Eren Jaeger Quests to be able to unlock both him and his accessories if we have the Battle Pass of the current season, and taking this into account teaser also Mikasa Ackerman is expected to arrive this day as a skin at the store. For obvious reasons we still do not know how much it will cost or what accessories it will bring with it, so we have to wait.

A loading screen has also been revealed/artwork official of Mikasa and Eren in Fortnite:

Official artwork of the skins Mikasa Ackerman and Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan in Fortnite

Summaries: if you are fans of Attack on Titan and want to get Eren Jaeger and Mikasa Ackerman in Fortniteknow that Eren is a Battle Pass skin that has unlock requirements —complete their Missions— and that Mikasa Ackerman will be available for purchase in the store directly. In both cases, both would be available from 04/11/2023.

Source: Twitter/FortniteGame