Mikasa and Levi from Attack on Titan are coming to Fortnite

The anime returns to the game once again with the Attack on Titan protagonists uniting in the form of skins.

One of the most outstanding features that Fortnite has is the number of collaborations they have achieved, bringing emblematic personalities from different cultures to the game. The anime takes over the island once, with the arrival of the popular my house and the captain Levi of Attack on Titan.

After many months of rumors, finally the collaboration with Attack on Titan and Fortnite was confirmed with the announcement of the Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass with the leak of Eren jaeger. However, not only the protagonist of the popular anime will be on the island, as his companions will join the action presented Epic Games.

my house and the Captain Levi they will reach Fortnite next April 11 advertisement the developer in the game’s official account. But it is expected that, unlike Eren’s skin that will be in the battle pass, her companion skins will be in the store and purchased with V-Bucks.

In the short video posted by Epic Games is shown to my house and Levi jumping into the adventure on the island, moving with their iconic equipment that they use to fight against the titans. In fact, some hope that these same tools will have an impact within the game, as happened with previous collaborations like the Kamehameha of Dragon Ball Z.

Attack on Titan joins the list of great anime titles that have collaborated with Fortniteas Dragon Ball Z, Naruto and My Hero Academia. The skins of my house and the captain Levi will arrive in the game on April 11, while the aspect of eren jaeger will do it on the 15th, as part of the battle pass.