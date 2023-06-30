Mike Meijer’s Bestseller Movie About Menopause Is Being Filmed

Mike Meijer

The book, nominated for an NS PublicXprize, has sold over 175,000 copies.

get used to It is about actress M. She is about fifty years old, in a state of transition and is constantly reminded of it – as if she herself does not think that it is too bad. Her sex life with husband Kuus is dry compared to Sahara, slacker teenage son Ole opposes everything she does and she also loses her favorite role as an actress in a police series. M. decides to find himself again.

Mike Meijer: ‘Your body is a temple’? After hours it feels like FEBO’read this also

tower c

The film is directed by Albert Jan van Rees, who also previously worked with Meijer and Margot Roos. tower c made. The screenplay is being written by Meijer and screenwriter Lotte Tabers (Van). father’s day, floor rules, It is not yet clear whether Meijer will also play a role in the film or when recording will begin.

get used to Haven’t read it yet and still looking for a book for your holidays? So definitely take this bestseller with you – but you’ll be laughing poolside. so that you can know.

Producer Keplerfilm previously made family films, among other things Hotel Sinestra and drama buladowhich won the Golden Calf for Best Film.

Actress Mike Meijer: ‘Without a foundation I feel like I’m walking down the street in my bare ass’read this also