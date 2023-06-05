The Goose frontman has a new single out: ‘The Good Life’. Her debut album, ‘Hello’, is releasing on 17th November. Swans will play at the Cactus Festival on 7 July.

Matthew Van Steenquist

What are you currently listening to the most?



mikael carcuse «by ‘Enjoy Your Life’ Romi,

Humo What is your favorite record of all time?



Caracas « ‘Blue Lines’ van mass attack,

What musician did you want to be when you grew up?



Caracas « I knew early on: Joker or artist, in the end I chose Elvis Presley,

HUMO What’s your favorite Saturday night musical?



Caracas “Then the vibe prevails. By ‘Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe’ Kendrick Lamar or so.”

Humo and Sunday morning?



Caracas « by ‘Pink Moon’ nick drake,

Humo which music festival has marked you for life?



Caracas ,roads in AB.

Hummo who do you think is overrated?



Caracas ,Jeff Buckley,

Humo and seriously underestimated?



Caracas ,millionaire,

HUMO Which is the best festival song?



Caracas of ‘Opus’ Eric Prydz,

What band is better at a festival than Humo Hall?



Caracas ,Justice,

Humo which festival act would you like to see?



Caracas ,nine Inch Nails,

Humo aapka pyar jab car me gujarat, which song does it skip immediately?



Caracas of ‘flower’ Miley Cyrusespecially since i have a crush on him (laughs)»

Humo which artist should we have at least the best artist?



Caracas “By Serge Gainsbourg,

Which artist would you like to raise from the dead?



Caracas ,Richie Valance, I’ve probably seen the film on his life, ‘La Bamba’, a thousand times.”

Also listen to our playlist:



Subscribe to our weekly music newsletter:

