Milady – a major failure that damaged French cinema?

after The Three Musketeers: MiladyNow that the second part of Martin Bourboulon’s diptych based on Dumas’s work has arrived in cinemas, it’s time to take stock. How did this leading man fare in Pathé’s cinematic revival?

It was in December 2023 that the continuation of the adventures of four despicable men and their Milady came to French screens to make the pleasure permanent. 10 months after the release of the first part, The Three Musketeers: D’ArtagnanThis second film was also written by Alexandre de La Patelliere and Mathieu Delaporte. Confirm or deny the success of this costume package.

Led by Eva Green, François Civil, Romain Duris, Pio Marmai and Vincent Cassel also returned to bring to life the most famous fencers in French literature. But will a star-studded panel, an ambitious advertising campaign and a new financing system (including private investors) be enough to make this company? The revival of French cinema as imagined by Jérôme Seydoux ,

Nothing is less certain. Analysis of a particular case.

Pathé’s ambition

quickly reestablish the objectives of Milady, it must be remembered that these are not merely financial, or in any case not merely the simple scale of the film. Actually, the Dumasian diptych was the locomotive, next toAsterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom, inaugurating a new type of production introduced by Pathé. To follow a more American model and free itself from the closed circuit of CNC financing, Jérôme Seydoux’s company signed a deal with Logical Pictures in January 2023.Open up the financing of your films to private investors Produced or acquired between 2022 and 2024.