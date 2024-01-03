Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish…Performances You Shouldn’t Miss (Video)

Women are in the spotlight this year at the prestigious Grammy Awards : While Taylor Swift broke a record by becoming the first female artist to win four Album of the Year trophies, Miley Cyrus wins her very first statue, For her part, Billie Eilish hasn’t left empty-handed since what am i made for He received the award for Best Song of the Year.

In short, women really dominated this year’s event. : Celine Dion’s surprise appearance, a rare performance by Joni Mitchell or even a simple overview of Glamor US magazine (“The men haven’t released anything interesting this year”, we can read) clearly set the pace for this 2024 edition. And in terms of performances, here again, the ladies did not disappoint: although we all expected it by the end, Taylor Swift (who coincidentally took advantage of it) would not have been there the evening the release of her eleventh studio album was announced. But don’t panic: Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, the incomparable Joni Mitchell and Olivia Rodrigo Fully compensated. Quick, the performances that shouldn’t be missed:

Billie Eilish – What I was made for



Miley Cyrus – Flowers



Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

