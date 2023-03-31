Miley Cyrus Breaks New Spotify Record With “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus reached new heights in his career since launching “Flowers”, lead single from the album “Endless Summer Vacation”. In addition to achieving her best marks on the US charts and also in the UK, the song has been breaking records on music platforms. streaming.

This time, the song accounted for no less than 800 million plays on Spotifythis Thursday (30), thus becoming the fastest track in history to pass the mark in the music app. For this, it was only necessary 73 days – and continues counting, proving that it will still bring a lot of pride to the American star, who remains very satisfied with the results.

The track scored its eighth week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100this Monday (27), and the tenth in #1 on British soil, according to the Official Charts. On the social networks, miley thanked the fans for their unconditional support. “’Flowers’ is #1 for an eighth week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply”she declared on Twitter.

.@Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” ​​officially becomes the fastest song to surpass 800 million streams in Spotify history (~76 days). pic.twitter.com/yIncdwHbJE — chart data (@chartdata) March 29, 2023

showing stability, “Flowers” occupied the position of number 1 on the North American chart, establishing itself with one of the most successful songs of the year – until now. According to data from billboardthe hit attracted 107.9 million radio audience impressions (add 1%) and 24.7 million streams (down 12%) and sold 11 thousand copies (down 26%).

Success is also reflected in the compact. The competition tried hard, but no one surpassed the album’s success. “Endless Summer Vacation”, in the United Kingdom. Is that the most recent album of the singer debuted at the top of the UK chartoccupying, of course, the number one position.

Flowers is #1 for an 8th week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply. pic.twitter.com/SSkROR2Lwr — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 27, 2023

This is the singer’s second album to reach the top, her debut at # 1 was with “Bangerz”, (2013). In hindsight, Cyrus had already reached the Top 10 of the British market with the albums “Breakout” (#10), which marks his first entry there, in 2008, in addition to “Can’t Be Tamed”, (#8), “Younger Now” (#8) and “Plastic Hearts” (#4). The muse never tires of winning!