Miley Cyrus continues to lead the top of the Billboard global charts

This Monday (3) the global top 10 was released by the Billboard Charts and Miley Cyrus continues at the top of the world with the song “Flowers”. The track reached its 10th week at number one on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl.

Already Billboard Global Excl. US chart, the song “Flowers” it also reached its 10th week at the top, with 67.9 million streams and 12,000 copies sold outside the US.

Photo: Billboard Charts Reproduction/Instagram



The single “Flowers” marked the beginning of work on the album “Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley’s eighth studio album has been topping numbers since its release in January of this year.

It is worth remembering that this new era of the singer has been bearing good fruit, the singer who was venturing into Pop Rock decided to change the atmosphere, choosing now the softer pop and structuring a concept that is based on power, confidence and self-esteem, with that, the song “Flowers” is the starting point of the new era of the American singer.

And with the new Billboard update, the single “Flowers” claims a 10th week at the top of the Billboard Global 200 top 10, totaling 87.7 million streams and around 22,000 copies sold. Not stopping there, the song is the fourth song since the Billboard Chart’s inception to reign for double-digit weeks. Harry Styles with “As It Was”, in 2022 it stayed 15 weeks at the top of the list, already in 2020 the singer Mariah Carey with the single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” it stayed 13 consecutive weeks and finally Justin Bieber and Rhe Kid LAROI with the song “Stay” stayed 11 week in 2021.

Featured photo: Miley Cyrus Reproduction/Instagram