Miley Cyrus Defies to Beat Ariana Grande’s Spotlight on Spotify Global

Since its release in early 2023, Miley Cyrus has been breaking successive records with her megahit “Flowers”, the lead-single from her album “Endless Summer Vacation”. The news was no different this Saturday (01/04), with the hit appearing again at the top of the global Spotify chart, with about 6.77 million daily streams.

What made Miley have a sudden entry and luxury for a select group that occupies a rare ranking of high number of hits, and that made experts speculate that this could make her surpass Ariana Grande’s mark in the ranking, if that Miley’s current position on the platform’s chart if it remains in the same position for another day. Check out the official music video for the song below:

By way of comparison to back up this speculation, Araian had her massive hit “7 rings“, released in February 2019, held the top spot on Spotify Global for 68 days, just like Miley’s “Flowers” ​​did now. Making the two songs technically tied in the ranking of hits by female singers for the longest time at the top of the chart. But the current record still belongs to Australian Tones and I with their megahit “Dance Monkey“, released in 2019, which was number one for 120 days. Is it possible that Flowers has the necessary stamina to reach that milestone?

According to the Official Charts, currently, “Flowes” charted this Monday (27/03) its eighth week still at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and the tenth on British soil also at number 1. The singer came to thank her public on social networks, showing total emotion and satisfaction to the unconditional support given by devoted fans. “’Flowers’ is #1 for the eighth week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all dearly,” Miley declared on Twitter.

“Flowers” had already broken another record this week when it accounted for more than 800 million plays on Spotify, this past Thursday (03/30), which made the song become the fastest title in history to surpass that mark in the platform in just 73 days – and counting continuous new hits daily.

Featured Photo: Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande (Reproduction / POPline)