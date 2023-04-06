Miley Cyrus dominates Billboard’s global charts

Miley Cyrus continues to break everything with the hit “Flowers”. The song has just ended its 10th week at number one on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. United States graphics.

Launched in January, marked the beginning of a new moment in Miley Cyrus’ career – perhaps her best yet. With a fun, contagious and pop sound, the track is a success and the biggest hit of the moment.

With the new update of the North American chart, “Flowers” ​​reaches the 10th week at number one on the Billboard Global 200, with 87.7 million streams and 22,000 copies sold.

Additionally, this is the fourth song since the chart’s inception to reign at the top for double-digit weeks. In addition to Cyrus, the list has “As It Was” by Harry Styles, which held for 15 weeks in 2022, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, for 13 weeks in 2020 and 2023, It is “Stay” in The Kid LAROI It is Justin bieberfor 11 weeks in 2021.

On Billboard Global Excl. Chart of the United States, the performance was also similar. “Flowers” it also reaches its tenth week at the top, with 67.9 million streams and 12,000 copies sold outside the United States.

“Flowers” is part of , Miley Cyrus’ eighth studio album. Launched last March 10th, the project has 12 new tracks, among them, a partnership with the singer SIA.

