Miley Cyrus enters her “Endless Summer Vacation”. Listen to the album!

She came back! After the smash-hit “Flowers”, which has direct and indirect for her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus released this Friday, March 10, her long-awaited comeback album, after being 3 years without a new release, the last being the incredible “Plastic Hearts” with inspirations in Rock, Pop and Punk Music. The singer now embarks on the most difficult memories of the definitive end of her last relationship with more melancholic songs and ready to move on.

Listen to Miley’s long-awaited eighth album:

DISNEY+ SPECIAL

Disney+ will celebrate the artist’s long-awaited eighth studio album Miley Cyrus “Endless Summer Vacation” with an original special event “Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)”. Miley, who executive produces the Disney Branded Television music special, will perform new songs from “Endless Summer Vacation,” including “Flowers,” which since its release six weeks ago has topped the Billboard Hot 100. Produced by Miley Cyrus, award-winning creative producer RadicalMedia, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records, Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) will premiere on Friday, March 10 at 3 p.m.

For the first time, Miley will sing songs from “Endless Summer Vacation”, including the hit “Flowers”, seven songs from the album, one of her classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright. The global superstar’s cinematic performances are intertwined with exclusive interviews at the famous Los Angeles home where Frank Sinatra lived and where Miley filmed the famous “Flowers” video. With this special, Miley, who also serves as an executive producer, opens the door to a worldwide audience for her new album, also introducing the person she is today. Started in 2012 by Miley, the “Backyard Sessions” feature Miley and her band in recorded live performances with an intimate outdoor atmosphere that quickly won audience adoration and became a landmark attraction. Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) is a continuation of that series.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) is a RadicalMedia, Miley Cyrus, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records production. Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter are the directors and Marcell Rév is the director of photography.

