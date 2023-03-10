Miley Cyrus has the most accessed song on the Top 100 Vagalume in February

Miley Cyrus had the most accessed song of the month of February in the Top 100 Vagalume, with the global hit “Flowers”. The song rose one position according to January and was our audience’s favorite.

Here we bring you the Top 5 of the most searched lyrics on the site, with well-known names. There was even room for a triumphant return of one of last year’s most heard songs.

Check out the five most accessed songs on the Top 100 Vagalume in February below:

1st – Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

In January there was little left, but in February Miley Cyrus reached first place among the most listened to songs on Vagalume. After taking second place in our Top 100 in the first month of the year, the blonde reigned supreme in February with “Flowers”.

Today, the song remains a global hit and dominates the charts around the world, breaking records in some of the most influential places. There were consecutive weeks at the top of countries like the United States (Billboard) and the United Kingdom (Official Charts).

2nd – Beyonce – “CUFF IT”

There were weeks in a row in first place and after some falls, Beyoncé returns to climb positions and remains firm and strong among the five most accessed, in our Top 100. “CUFF IT” rose two places and was in second place.

One factor that certainly helped the song grow in popularity was Beyoncé’s success at the 2023 Grammys, becoming the biggest winner in the music industry’s history. “CUFF IT” won for Best R&B Song.

3rd – Rema – “Calm Down”

The Nigerian star Rema is still on the rise here at Vagalume. With the hit “Calm Down”, he manages another month among the five most accessed in our Top 100.

In addition, the singer climbs one more position, thus guaranteeing his first podium in our Top 100. As is happening in Vagalume and in Brazil, “Calm Down” is on the rise in streaming services around the planet.

Even after six months of its release, the single has only now reached its peak on other charts, such as the Billboard Hot 100.

4th – Eminem – “Mockingbird”

Eminem is back in the top five of the Top 100 Vagalume with a song from 2004. “Mockingbird” is a hit on the internet and our site is no different.

As of last year, the album’s single “Encore” has become the rapper’s most-streamed song of his 2000s releases on streaming platforms. To give you an idea, “Mockiingbird” is now more popular than “Rap God” classics such as “Without Me”, “Superman (feat. Dina Rae)” and “The Real Slim Shady”.

5th – Harry Styles – “As It Was”

After a long time, the 2022 hit “As It Was” is in a prominent position in our Top 100 Vagalume. For months, the Harry Styles single topped our charts, but since the end of last year it has been losing steam.

However, the wins at the 2023 Grammys made the songs from “Harry’s House”, the big winner of the night, and, in particular, “As It Was”, rise in the preference of our audience.