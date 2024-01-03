Miley Cyrus is showing off her bust in a very daring “Bridgerton” outfit

The popstar pulled out all the stops in a unique photo shoot. Along with many influential women, Miley stands out in her own way.

The honored guest of a prestigious session, the young woman finds herself at the center of photographs that will capture the collective imagination.

Indeed, 40 women with strong influence in the media sector have been brought together for a special issue of British Vogue, highlighting the latest edition of renowned photographer Edward Enninful. It’s the end of an era for the popular magazine.

Publishing the fruits of the artist’s work on the network, British Vogue mentions: “Because who else but Edward could bring together 40 of the greatest talents of fashion, Hollywood and elsewhere in the same room for a show of unity ?

The result is simply sensational. Famous women from around the world accompanying Miley in this photo include Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Simone Ashley and Cara Delevingne.

Interpreter of flower It also has his portrait taken by a talented photographer. Hugging the lens in front of her, the beauty takes in all the light and shines even in the black and white session.

With more confidence than ever in an assertive attitude, she dares to adopt a super sexy clothing style. The singer chooses a black Victorian dress in perhaps the most daring version.

I’m going straight out of the show bridgertonMiley enjoys wearing an ultra-short, slit, ruffled dress that leaves enough room to expose as much flesh as possible.

Fitted, this iconic piece matches perfectly with her slim silhouette and shows off her well-lifted, curvy chest.

Like a real bomb, fashion Wear thigh-high boots over your outfit to tick the sexiness box.

After causing a stir by appearing nearly naked on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, the star hasn’t officially said her last words. This new look once again leaves us all speechless!

