Miley Cyrus looks stunning in a sexy, sparkly mini dress

On the occasion of promotion of his new single Doctor (Work It Out) With Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus published a stunning photo on Instagram: mini-dress, thick hair, languid gaze…

The 31-year-old singer is no longer on her first try! The “Flowers” singer announced the release of her new single with Pharrell Williams on Instagram, posting a photo of herself in a sexy, sparkly outfit reminiscent of her Grammy performance earlier this month. February.

After this she is seen in a Gucci dress. A short, nude, transparent model covered in sequins. The plunging neckline and almost completely bare back reveal the singer’s distinct tattoos. She paired this incredible outfit with gold open heel sandals.

In the image, she is seen with her hands in a beehive-shaped half bun, reminiscent of her godmother Dolly Parton’s iconic hairstyle. A hairstyle that continues Miley’s XXL hair that we have seen in recent months. Her sensational look reflects the happiness that has never left the singer since winning her first Grammy Award.

This transparent Gucci mini dress, sexier than ever, reveals the singer’s charm. She has totally won the hearts of her fans because in the comments section, we can read “I’m obsessed with this look” and we can confirm, we are obsessed with this outfit!

