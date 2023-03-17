Miley Cyrus makes money with songs that hint at her ex and has a new romance – Metro World News Brasil

Singer Miley Cyrus lives a great professional moment. Your new album, Endless Summer Vacationwill complete its first week at the top of the music charts in the United Kingdom and the United States, where most of the artist’s fans come from and who have been looking forward to the work since the release of the album’s preview song, “Flowers”.

Although much of his new work talks about the troubled relationship he had with actor Liam Hemsworth, with several hints in the excerpts of the songs, the truth is that in the sentimental field Miley has shown that he has completely overcome this heartbreak.

In fact, close sources say that the performer is “happier than ever” in her new romance with musician Maxx Morando. “Miley is very comfortable with Maxx, who has no interest in being famous. He prefers to be discreet, and Miley loves all these qualities. Miley has found someone she can be herself with all the time.” the source told the magazine. People.

“He is happier than ever in love. Both support each other in their respective careers, Miley is enjoying life and things are going great for her.” continued.

This same source said that the former Disney star does not intend to humiliate her ex-husband with the songs that tell a little of what he did to her, but at the same time she does not intend to remain silent in the face of the criticism that blamed her for the separation – alluding to Miley’s allegedly irresponsible and impulsive behavior during her marriage.