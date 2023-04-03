Miley Cyrus may surpass Ariana Grande on Spotify Global

Following the release of Flowers’ megahit album “Endless Summer Vacation“, released earlier this year. This Saturday (1), the single dawned at the top of Spotify’s global charts, with 6.77 million daily streams. If the track stays one more day in the same position, it will surpass the Ariana Grande.

“Flowers” reached the top position of Spotify Global for 68 days, as well as “7 rings“, released by Ariana Grande in 2019. Leaving the two songs tied in the position of female hits with the most time at the top. So far, the record belongs to the Australian Tones and I and to the megahit “Dance Mokey“, of 2019, which reached the top position for 120 days.

In addition to reaching all the Spotify charts, the song has already set other records as nothing less than 800 million plays on Spotify, this Thursday (30), the index became the fastest track in history when it surpassed the mark in the app in only 73 days.

Video: Flower reaches the top of the Billboard Hot 100. (reproduction/Instagram)

The single scored its eighth week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this second, 27th, and the tenth in #1 on British soilicoaccording to Official Charts.

On her social network, Miley thanks her fans for achieving such a position “Flore’s is #1 for an eighth week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply,” he declared on Twitter.

The music video reached in the first three weeks historical marks of the platform of streams, The second week in the hit occupied the first place, with more than 115 million streams. in the third week achieved with 104.38 million. and the first week with a just over 96 million streams.

The single was directed by Jacob Bixenman and released simultaneously with the song, surpassing the 190 million views on Youtube in just three weeks.

