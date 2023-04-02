Miley Cyrus May Surpass Ariana Grande’s Spotlight on Spotify Global

Miley Cyrus is breaking all records with the megahit “Flowers“, lead single from the album “Endless Summer Vacation“, released at the beginning of the year. This Saturday (01), music dawned, once again, at the top of Spotify’s global chart, with 6.77 million daily streams. With this update, the singer enters a select ranking and can surpass the mark of Ariana Grande if you remain in the same position in the chart the platform for another day.

Just like the success7 rings“, released by Aryan in February 2019, “Flowers“occupied the first position of the Spotify Global per 68 days. This makes the two songs tied in the ranking of women’s hits with more time at the top. The record belongs to an Australian Tones and I and megahitDance Monkey“, from 2019, which was number one for 120 days.

.@Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” ​​remains at #1 on the global Spotify chart with 6.77 million streams. It now ties “7 rings” as the third longest running #1 hit by a lead female artist (68 days). pic.twitter.com/uTIlZ1GXVG — chart data (@chartdata) April 1, 2023

the song accounted for no less than 800 million plays on Spotifythis Thursday (30), thus becoming the fastest track in history to pass the mark in the music app. For this, it was only necessary 73 days – and continues counting, proving that it will still bring a lot of pride to the American star, who remains very satisfied with the results.

The track scored its eighth week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100this Monday (27), and the tenth in #1 on British soil, according to the Official Charts. On the social networks, miley thanked the fans for their unconditional support. “’Flowers’ is #1 for an eighth week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply”she declared on Twitter.