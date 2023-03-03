Miley Cyrus’s ex-sister-in-law breaks silence on music that would be indirect to Liam Hemsworth

The saga between the singer Miley Cyrus and her ex-husband, the actor Liam Hemsworth, got new updates. As reported by the Europa Press agency, and reported by GQ, Elsa Patakyformer sister-in-law of our eternal Hannah Montana, would have commented on the song “Flowers” ​​during an event in Madrid, Spain.

According to the agency, Pataky would have said that “It’s a very old subject for us. If anyone has to say something it’s Liam, but she can do whatever she wants.”

Furthermore, the wife of Chris Hemsworthknown for playing Thor in Marvel movies and older brother of liamwould also have been questioned whether she still maintains contact with Cyrus. At the time, the woman revealed that the two do not talk anymore since they are living in different countries.

Released in January of this year, “Flowers” ​​will be part of the next studio album by miley, entitled “Endless Summer Vacation”, and which is scheduled for release on March 10th. The track tells the story of a person who starts to love himself after realizing that he got rid of the submission of an old relationship, and has several hints from the singer for his old relationship.

In the last few days, a rumor started to go around the internet stating that liam would be processing miley for defamation due to the references in the song. However, as found by The Tab, it’s all just fake news created by fans.