Milio’s broken mechanics that make him the ultimate disengager

Milio’s arrival in League of Legends has forced Riot Games to act. The new MOBA support has been released with great success within the ecosystem of only queue, mainly thanks to all its useful tools and the ease of playing it. However, as a newcomer to Summoner’s Rift, his limits as a champion have yet to be explored by the vast majority of players. As he has revealed a personality from the competitive scene, he could have much higher priority thanks to a ‘broken’ mechanic.

As Athena Jing has explained «kitty“, commentator of the League of Legends Pro League (LPL), Milio can cancel all melee character initiations. Through his fiery Ultra Mega Kick (Q), the new League of Legends support avoids engages champion primaries like Leona, Nautilus, or Amumu. In short, the Riot Games MOBA incorporates a new tool for disengage extremely useful that fits perfectly with the rest of the kit of Milio’s skills.

Unlike other abilities like Braum’s ult or Janna’s tornado, Milio’s ability will require a lot of effort. timing by the players to make disengage. Also, this ability only cancels the initiation of a character. In ganks or other types of hunts can be an extremely useful tool. However, in a group fight the rest of the rivals can commit on the support or the objective that they want to attack. In any case, one of the virtues of the new support It is that it allows you to play with a greater range and that it has a clear area.

Milio Q cancels all melee support engages btw pic.twitter.com/no2oUKC7TZ —Kitty (@kiittwy) March 24, 2023

According to data from U.GG, Milio is currently one of the best supports in the game. Currently the champion has a win rate of 50.21%, and because his status is so powerful, players opt for a large presence within the character pick and ban phase. while his pick rate is 22.5%, its ban rate is 37.0%. Support is mostly played with Aery to boost laning phase punishment and shields from her kit kit.

