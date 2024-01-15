Military helicopter attacked by gunfire in Esmeraldas

A military helicopter was hit by gunfire nine times while taking off over San Lorenzo de Esmeraldas.

It was reported that the attack on the military helicopter took place while it was was flying over a pharmaceutical laboratory In El Derumbe sector.

The Joint Command of the Armed Forces reported on the situation this afternoon, Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The incident took place in the border area between Ecuador and Colombia, where groups dedicated to drug trafficking operate.

“The plane got nine hits long gun Reach its fuselage, without compromising the lives of the crew and its operation,” the military institute said.

Uniformed officials said a reconnaissance flight over the area was conducted over Ecuadorian territory, where a drug processing laboratory was identified.

The army assured that “air military operations have been intensified by special units of the armed forces for destruction and capture.”

According to the holes made by the bullet, it is believed that the attack took place with Long range rifles.

After the attack, the plane immediately left the scene and was taken to a safe place.

There have been several military operations since the declaration of the internal armed conflict against 22 organized crime gangs declared terrorists in San Lorenzo.

There on March 10 he captured Aka “La Ola”, member of Los Tiguerones.

This citizen had accumulated weapons with which crimes were committed, such as two revolvers, two carbines and a submachine gun.