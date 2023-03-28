Millie Bobby Brown announces that her 1st book will be inspired by her family history | Books

In this weekend, Millie Bobby Brown, the star who became known worldwide in Stranger Things at just 12 years old, told another novelty of her curriculum! She, who launched her own vegan beauty brand at 15, starred opposite Mariah Carey in a Christmas special at 18, and now, at 19, is an author.

The actress announced the news of her debut novel, titled “Nineteen Steps”, on Instagram, revealing that her book will be released on September 12 and gave fans a little something to look forward to.

Millie said in the accompanying video and text: “Nineteen Steps is a historical romance about an amazing and courageous 18-year-old woman called Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green, East London, as World War II continues. happens around her. When a tragic accident occurs during an air raid one night, the consequences are catastrophic, and life will never be the same for Nellie,” he wrote.

The Enola Holmes star revealed that writing the book “was a really special project” and told fans the story was inspired by her own family history. “I hope you find the true spirit of love and strength in Nineteen Steps, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

While we don’t yet have a cover, Brown’s publisher William Morrow said on her website, “Nineteen Steps is a captivating and deeply moving book,” adding that it is “an epic story of desire, loss, and secrets.”

The connection of Brown’s novel to his family history is still vague at this stage, but in the video she holds a picture that looks like it is her and her grandmaso we’re guessing that perhaps her grandmother inspired the novel’s protagonist.

We know that Millie was born in Spain to British parents and that at least one of her grandparents used to share stories with her about life in England during World War II. After losing her grandmother to Alzheimer’s disease in November 2020, she wrote a tribute that referenced her grandmother’s wartime memories, according to the daily mail. “I will tell everyone about you and the lessons you taught me,” she wrote.

We’ll have to wait until September to find out all the details of the book! Already anxious?